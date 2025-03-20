Signaturefd LLC Purchases 1,867 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 297.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,494 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 5,380 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in MicroStrategy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $392.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MicroStrategy stock opened at $304.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $78.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $543.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $318.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $285.38.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

