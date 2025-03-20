Signaturefd LLC Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,735 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SE. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in SEA by 474.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SE opened at $126.48 on Thursday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on SE. Barclays increased their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.67.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

