Signaturefd LLC Raises Stake in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vienna Powszechne Towarzystwo Emerytalne S.A. Vienna Insurance Group now owns 46,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,009 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Logitech International by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Logitech International by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,598,068 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,127,000 after buying an additional 146,338 shares during the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Logitech International

In other Logitech International news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $28,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,816.80. This represents a 3.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Logitech International Price Performance

LOGI opened at $91.40 on Thursday. Logitech International S.A. has a 12 month low of $74.72 and a 12 month high of $105.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.73.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. Research analysts anticipate that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Logitech International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Logitech International in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Logitech International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Logitech International from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.14.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

Featured Stories

