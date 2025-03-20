Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SILA stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sila Realty Trust

Sila Realty Trust Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILA. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sila Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at $867,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sila Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,100,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Sila Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 110,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 19,854 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 130.9% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 66,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 37,531 shares during the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

