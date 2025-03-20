Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Sila Realty Trust (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Sila Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SILA stock opened at $26.37 on Monday. Sila Realty Trust has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $26.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
Sila Realty Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.
Sila Realty Trust Company Profile
Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.
