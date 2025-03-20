Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.15, but opened at $4.26. Silvercorp Metals shares last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 448,272 shares.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.36 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 94,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 349,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 248,108 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 235,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 33,591 shares in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

