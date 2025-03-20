Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Simpple Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Simpple has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Simpple Company Profile

Simpple Ltd. provides advanced technology solutions in Singapore. The company engages in the sale, warranty, and maintenance of autonomous robotic cleaning equipment. It also offers SIMPPLE Ecosystem platform includes SIMPPLE Software, a software platform comprising modules related to quality management, workflow management, and people management; SIMPPLE PLUS, which offers complimentary peripherals, such as IoT sensors and robotic solutions that add value to the entire ecosystem that the company distributes, sells, and manages; and SIMPPLE.AI, a next generation facilities management autonomic intelligence engine that automates robotic and human workforce deployments.

