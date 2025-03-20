Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Simpple Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPPL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 233,100 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 280,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 764,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Simpple Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPPL opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.70. Simpple has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Simpple Company Profile
