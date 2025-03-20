Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.70 EPS

Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.68) by ($0.70), Zacks reports.

Sionna Therapeutics Stock Performance

SION stock opened at $13.88 on Thursday. Sionna Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SION shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Sionna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

Sionna Therapeutics Company Profile

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company on a mission to revolutionize the current treatment paradigm for cystic fibrosis (“CF”) patients by developing novel medicines that normalize the function of the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (“CFTR”) protein to deliver clinically meaningful benefit to CF patients.

