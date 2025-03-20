SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.61.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SITE Centers from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered SITE Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SITE Centers from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

SITC opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $673.99 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $12.58 and a 52-week high of $64.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 164.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that SITE Centers will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John M. Cattonar sold 8,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $133,844.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITC. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SITE Centers in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,297,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 777.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,121,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,351 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 161.0% in the fourth quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,582,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,193,000 after purchasing an additional 976,110 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 1,126.0% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 771,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 708,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SITE Centers by 3,701.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 727,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 708,530 shares in the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

