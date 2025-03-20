Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Strategic Financial Services Inc.

Strategic Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,264 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,087 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 167.7% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $70.05 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.01 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.13 per share, with a total value of $661,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

