SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 17.1% increase from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.
SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:FCTE opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $28.25.
About SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF
