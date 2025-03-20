SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 19th

SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (NASDAQ:FCTE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0237 per share on Thursday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This is a 17.1% increase from SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:FCTE opened at $25.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $437.41 million and a PE ratio of 26.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.72. SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF has a 12 month low of $24.46 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

The SMI 3Fourteen Full-Cycle Trend ETF (FCTE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation by actively managing a narrow portfolio of large-cap US stocks. Stock selection is based on a proprietary model that screens for quality metrics and trend factors.

