Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director Frank Slootman Sells 7,016 Shares

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) Director Frank Slootman sold 7,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $1,092,321.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,491,114.31. This trade represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Frank Slootman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 11th, Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $22,427,283.75.

On Monday, December 30th, Frank Slootman sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $15,500,000.00.

Snowflake Stock Performance

SNOW opened at $155.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -45.98 and a beta of 1.07. Snowflake Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $194.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 15.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

