Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $305.54 million for the quarter.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance
Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.55. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Soho House & Co Inc.
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.