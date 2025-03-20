Soho House & Co Inc. (SHCO) Expected to Announce Earnings on Friday

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Soho House & Co Inc. to post earnings of ($0.06) per share and revenue of $305.54 million for the quarter.

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Performance

Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $7.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.55. Soho House & Co Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.18.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co, Inc is a holding company, which offers global membership platform of physical and digital spaces. It operates through the following segments: UK, North America, Europe and Rest of the World, and All Other. The company was founded by Nicholas Keith Arthur Jones in 1995 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

