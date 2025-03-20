Solaris Energy Infrastructure (NASDAQ:SEI) Trading Down 5.3% – What’s Next?

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.00. 528,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 868,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Solaris Energy Infrastructure to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Price Performance

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 97.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Laurie H. Argo bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.43 per share, with a total value of $89,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 46,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,215.52. This trade represents a 9.51 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Energy Infrastructure

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

