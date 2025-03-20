Soligenix (SNGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, March 21st. Analysts expect Soligenix to post earnings of ($0.95) per share and revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SNGX opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.03. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $14.92.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

