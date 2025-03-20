Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Shares Purchased by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 14.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Sony Group by 106.2% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sony Group by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SONY opened at $24.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.55. Sony Group Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $28.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com cut Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

