Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 47 ($0.61), with a volume of 62793 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 45.50 ($0.59).

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £580.44 million, a PE ratio of -29.41 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 38.23. The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 7th. The company reported GBX (3.30) (($0.04)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. Sovereign Metals Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

