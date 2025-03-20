SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 3,312,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the previous session’s volume of 1,538,187 shares.The stock last traded at $29.14 and had previously closed at $29.12.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 173,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 37,555 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 216.8% during the third quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 15,175 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 38,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,856,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,022,000 after acquiring an additional 45,475 shares during the period.

About SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

