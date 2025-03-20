SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1,685.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 186,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 148,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,118,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,962,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,632,000 after acquiring an additional 25,812 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $166.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $131.78 and a 12-month high of $181.39.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

