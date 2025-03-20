Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.

OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.

Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

