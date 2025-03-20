Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Short Interest Update

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 631,000 shares, a drop of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 747,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 105.2 days.
Spin Master Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $17.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day moving average of $22.10. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $17.83 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
Spin Master Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.0861 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%.
About Spin Master
Spin Master Corp., a children’s entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment’s product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Spin Master
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- Aluminum Tariff Woes: Between 2 Stocks, 1 Shines Brighter
Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.