Sprott (NYSE:SII) Stock Price Up 3.5% – Time to Buy?

Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $45.14 and last traded at $44.71. 70,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 102,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sprott in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Sprott Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.45 million. Sprott had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 15.02%.

Sprott Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Sprott’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprott

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,561,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100,585 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sprott by 47.1% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 587,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 187,993 shares during the period. Praetorian PR LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 1.0% during the third quarter. Praetorian PR LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sprott during the fourth quarter worth about $20,936,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its position in Sprott by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 194,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 102,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sprott

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

