Stifel Canada Estimates Kinross Gold FY2028 Earnings

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Stifel Canada issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Stifel Canada analyst R. Profiti anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the year. Stifel Canada has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.81 per share.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on KGC. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $12.21 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.14 and a 200 day moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. Kinross Gold has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $12.34.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 116,323,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,330,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $280,697,000. Man Group plc raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,243,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $85,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,871,904 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 12,610,383 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,898,000 after purchasing an additional 5,639,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Kinross Gold by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,862,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $304,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

