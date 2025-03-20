Stifel Canada Upgrades Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) to “Strong-Buy”

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Stifel Canada to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.
Lundin Mining Stock Up 0.7 %
Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 6.63%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Lundin Mining Company Profile
Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.
