Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,281 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 805% compared to the typical volume of 252 put options.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.
View Our Latest Report on Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.2 %
Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.
Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties
In related news, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
About Millrose Properties
Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Millrose Properties
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is a penny stock? A comprehensive guide
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Millrose Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millrose Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.