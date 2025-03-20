Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Millrose Properties (NYSE:MRP)

Millrose Properties, Inc. (NYSE:MRP – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 2,281 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 805% compared to the typical volume of 252 put options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Millrose Properties in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

Millrose Properties Trading Down 2.2 %

Millrose Properties Dividend Announcement

Shares of MRP stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.83. The stock had a trading volume of 598,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,790,751. Millrose Properties has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $27.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th.

Insider Transactions at Millrose Properties

In related news, insider Garett Rosenblum bought 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.84 per share, with a total value of $134,756.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,756. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos A. Migoya purchased 3,458 shares of Millrose Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.45 per share, for a total transaction of $77,632.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares in the company, valued at $226,879.70. This trade represents a 52.02 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Millrose Properties

Millrose Properties, Inc is a real estate investment and management company that focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality commercial properties. They are headquartered in Purchase, New York.

