Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 3,573 call options.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 2,616,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.
Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.
