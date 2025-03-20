Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Aurora Cannabis Call Options (NASDAQ:ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ:ACB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 4,976 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 39% compared to the typical volume of 3,573 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Aurora Cannabis by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACB traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $4.68. 2,616,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,230,404. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.78 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The stock has a market cap of $262.02 million, a PE ratio of 93.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Aurora Cannabis has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $9.35.

Aurora Cannabis ( NASDAQ:ACB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. Aurora Cannabis had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 0.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACB. TD Securities upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

