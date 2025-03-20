StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.
DAVIDsTEA Company Profile
