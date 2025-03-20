StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DTEA opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.66. DAVIDsTEA has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42.

DAVIDsTEA Company Profile

DAVIDsTEA, Inc operates as a beverage company. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The firm operates through the Canada and U.S. segments. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.

