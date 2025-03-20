StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 28,083 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 50,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 29,361 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in NetSol Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 109,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. 16.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.