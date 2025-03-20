StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.89 million, a P/E ratio of -34.14 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. NetSol Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $3.34.
NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.54 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
