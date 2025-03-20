StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

