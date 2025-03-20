StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of SYPR opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $1.74. The company has a market cap of $36.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.08. Sypris Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sypris Solutions stock. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 55,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Belvedere Trading LLC owned 0.24% of Sypris Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

