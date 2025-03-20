Stokes Family Office LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Stokes Family Office LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Yardley Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 23,316 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. DecisionMap Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS MEAR opened at $50.19 on Thursday. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF has a 1-year low of $49.88 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.16.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1301 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

