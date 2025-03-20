Stokes Family Office LLC Purchases New Stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Stokes Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 0.8% during the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ETR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Entergy from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Entergy Stock Performance

Shares of ETR stock opened at $84.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.73. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $50.19 and a one year high of $88.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.80, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

