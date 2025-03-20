Stokes Family Office LLC Takes $355,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stokes Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.41.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock opened at $209.97 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.57 and a 1 year high of $247.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $217.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.15. The firm has a market cap of $104.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.87, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.11%.

Analog Devices announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.49, for a total transaction of $2,154,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,737,116.67. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.