Strategic Financial Services Inc. Acquires 629,430 Shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,506,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 629,430 shares during the period. iShares International Equity Factor ETF makes up about 14.6% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 23.63% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $244,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 885.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of INTF stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day moving average of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.85. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $32.07.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

