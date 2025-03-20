Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $3.46 Million Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $3,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KLA by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of KLA by 82.3% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 4,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on KLA from $795.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $830.67.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $719.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $609.40 and a twelve month high of $896.32. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $728.45 and its 200 day moving average is $704.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a return on equity of 108.60% and a net margin of 29.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

