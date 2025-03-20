Strategic Financial Services Inc. Has $890,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG opened at $379.06 on Thursday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $321.29 and a 52-week high of $429.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.22.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

