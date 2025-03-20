Strategic Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,105 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF comprises 0.5% of Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Strategic Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $7,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GSLC. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 162.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000.

GSLC opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day moving average of $115.48. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.82 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

