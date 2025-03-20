Strategic Financial Services Inc. Sells 413 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Strategic Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,699 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,026,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,413,570,000 after buying an additional 92,112 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,826,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,684,957,000 after buying an additional 1,376,479 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,360,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,959,535,000 after buying an additional 547,998 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after buying an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,978,872 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $822,458,000 after buying an additional 265,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $208.65 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.75 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.56.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 14.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.89%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,644,066.20. This trade represents a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $233.00 to $231.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

