Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Shares Sold by HUB Investment Partners LLC

HUB Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,793 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,078 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Sunoco worth $11,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunoco by 1.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunoco by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in shares of Sunoco in the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sunoco from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Sunoco Price Performance

SUN opened at $58.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $62.55.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.73). Sunoco had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Sunoco LP will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Sunoco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.8865 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from Sunoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.64%.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers.

