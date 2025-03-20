Super Hi International (NASDAQ:HDL) Stock Price Up 4.2% – Time to Buy?

Super Hi International Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:HDL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $25.95. 473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.90.

Super Hi International Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.53 and its 200-day moving average is $21.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Institutional Trading of Super Hi International

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Super Hi International during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

About Super Hi International

Super Hi International Holding Ltd., an investment holding company, operates Haidilao branded Chinese cuisine restaurants in Asia, North America, and internationally. The company is involved in the food delivery business. It also engages in sale of hot pot condiment products and food ingredients. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Singapore.

