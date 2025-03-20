Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $38.85 and last traded at $40.20. 17,832,133 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 73,544,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities set a $70.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.57.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 5.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In other Super Micro Computer news, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $3,620,425.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,785.52. This trade represents a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 46,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,519.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,403,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,640,618.80. This trade represents a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,473 shares of company stock worth $6,771,552. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2,890.9% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 902.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Further Reading

