Swiss National Bank Buys 500 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Posted by on Mar 20th, 2025

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNFree Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $15,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FN. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Fabrinet by 304.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,042 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 14.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 480,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,621,000 after purchasing an additional 61,491 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter valued at $2,398,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 40.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Fabrinet by 106.2% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. B. Riley lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $194.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $246.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $225.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.92 and a 200 day moving average of $230.45. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $159.69 and a 12 month high of $281.79.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 18.48%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fabrinet

(Free Report)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

