Swiss National Bank Grows Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.06% of Endeavor Group worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $364,000. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in Endeavor Group in the third quarter valued at $2,787,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,870,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,778,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,804,000 after acquiring an additional 76,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.90.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell purchased 125,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $143.06 per share, for a total transaction of $17,966,762.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 807,376 shares in the company, valued at $115,503,210.56. The trade was a 18.42 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,958.35. The trade was a 11.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and have sold 146,905 shares worth $4,418,864. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Featured Articles

