Swiss National Bank Has $15.02 Million Position in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $15,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.4% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 1,564 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 415 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,047 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.3 %

ANF stock opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.38. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12 month low of $74.31 and a 12 month high of $196.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.45.

Abercrombie & Fitch ( NYSE:ANF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.09. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 29.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $190.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James set a $110.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.88.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. The firm operates through following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment includes operations in North America and South America. The EMEA segment includes operations in Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

