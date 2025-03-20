Swiss National Bank Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.
Kyndryl Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of KD opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.
In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kyndryl Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
