Swiss National Bank Has $15.73 Million Stock Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Kyndryl worth $15,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KD. FMR LLC boosted its position in Kyndryl by 35.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,036,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,260 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kyndryl by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,867,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,908,000 after buying an additional 63,997 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 62.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,259,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,894,000 after buying an additional 1,254,208 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Kyndryl by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,723,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,595,000 after buying an additional 49,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kyndryl by 4.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,968,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,229,000 after acquiring an additional 76,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Kyndryl Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of KD opened at $35.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.24 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.83.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KD shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Kyndryl from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Kyndryl in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Kyndryl

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Edward Sebold sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $1,177,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 132,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,594.94. The trade was a 17.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Vineet Khurana sold 55,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.81, for a total transaction of $2,374,456.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,374.37. This represents a 55.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kyndryl Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.