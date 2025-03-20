Swiss National Bank Sells 900 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.20% of UFP Industries worth $13,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its position in UFP Industries by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,268 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UFP Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UFPI opened at $108.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.35 and a 12-month high of $141.33.

UFP Industries Increases Dividend

UFP Industries ( NASDAQ:UFPI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.04). UFP Industries had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UFPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UFP Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of UFP Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

UFP Industries Profile

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and non-wood composites, and other materials in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Packaging, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers treated lumber products, including decking, fencing, lattice, and other products; pressure-treated and fire-retardant products used primarily for outdoor decking environments; and lawn and garden products, consisting of wood and vinyl fencing options, garden beds and planters, pergolas, picnic tables, and other landscaping products.

