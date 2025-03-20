Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.19% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $14,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JAZZ. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 781,215 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,500 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total value of $937,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 464,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,940,366.50. The trade was a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Robert Iannone sold 2,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $332,599.23. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 79,621 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,342.61. The trade was a 2.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,022,825 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.71.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of JAZZ opened at $142.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day moving average is $121.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.26. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $148.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

