Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Short Interest Update

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,800 shares, a drop of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 1,690,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13,868.0 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

Shares of Swiss Re stock opened at $162.45 on Thursday. Swiss Re has a 52 week low of $107.39 and a 52 week high of $162.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.89.

Swiss Re Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $7.35 per share. This represents a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Swiss Re’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

