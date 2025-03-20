Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK) Director Robert Bruce Johnston Buys 5,200 Shares

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSE:TPK – Get Free Report) Director Robert Bruce Johnston acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,900.00.
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.98, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$49.84 million and a PE ratio of 18.03. Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$7.24.
About Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee
