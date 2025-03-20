Symmetry Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,664 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,997 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 36,585 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 211,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after purchasing an additional 22,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

SHY stock opened at $82.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.20 and a 200 day moving average of $82.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3,745.00 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.