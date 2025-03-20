Symmetry Partners LLC Has $11.27 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 214,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Symmetry Partners LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $11,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 21,076 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $503,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Aurelius Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $769,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.05 and a twelve month high of $60.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

