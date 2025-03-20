Symmetry Partners LLC Has $464,000 Holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 36.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period.

Shares of VSGX stock opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $53.95 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

